Photo 1073
Hydration
Routine #4: Hydrating throughout the day.
Mostly in the form of water or tea; I find especially in the winter when it's dry and cold, getting enough water is not always as easy as I wish.
For week 3 of the Capture 52 challenge, "delicate", I am showcasing some of my daily routines, which are more delicate than I would like.😅
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th January 2024 10:29am
delicate
routines
selfcare
capture52
capture52week3
52wc-2024-w3
