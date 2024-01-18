Previous
Hydration by kuva
Hydration

Routine #4: Hydrating throughout the day.

Mostly in the form of water or tea; I find especially in the winter when it's dry and cold, getting enough water is not always as easy as I wish.

For week 3 of the Capture 52 challenge, "delicate", I am showcasing some of my daily routines, which are more delicate than I would like.😅
