Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1066
Canadian Tuxedo
Double denim was once considered a fashion mistake, so much so that
in 1951 Bing Crosby was refused entry to a hotel in Vancouver because he was wearing a denim top and denim bottoms
. It seems to be making a comeback though.
Fashion Rules Broken: Double Denim
Photography Rules Broken: Cutting off your Subject's Head? What else did I do?
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
1113
photos
75
followers
80
following
292% complete
View this month »
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th January 2024 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
break the rules
,
capture52
,
capture52week2
,
kuva-selfie
,
fiveplustwo-oopsididitagain
,
52wc-2024-w2
,
fashion rules
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close