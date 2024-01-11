Previous
Canadian Tuxedo by kuva
Photo 1066

Canadian Tuxedo

Double denim was once considered a fashion mistake, so much so that in 1951 Bing Crosby was refused entry to a hotel in Vancouver because he was wearing a denim top and denim bottoms. It seems to be making a comeback though.

Fashion Rules Broken: Double Denim
Photography Rules Broken: Cutting off your Subject's Head? What else did I do?

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State.
