Wind Down Routine

For week 3 of the Capture 52 challenge, "delicate", I am showcasing some of my daily routines, which are more delicate than I would like. 😅



Routine #2: Wind down before bed so I can get good sleep!



Whatever form it takes - tea, bubble bath, reading a book - I like to take some time before heading to bed to let my mind and body decompress and wind down. Pictured here is my bathtub, with some tea prepped. This area has lots of windows, so it also serves as plant storage all winter for the various plants not hardy enough to stay outside. It makes a nice little oasis during the cold winter months.