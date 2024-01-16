Previous
Wind Down Routine by kuva
Photo 1071

Wind Down Routine

For week 3 of the Capture 52 challenge, "delicate", I am showcasing some of my daily routines, which are more delicate than I would like. 😅

Routine #2: Wind down before bed so I can get good sleep!

Whatever form it takes - tea, bubble bath, reading a book - I like to take some time before heading to bed to let my mind and body decompress and wind down. Pictured here is my bathtub, with some tea prepped. This area has lots of windows, so it also serves as plant storage all winter for the various plants not hardy enough to stay outside. It makes a nice little oasis during the cold winter months.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise