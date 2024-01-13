Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1068
Silver and Gold
Finishing up my week of rule breaking selfies with a jewelry rule - mixing gold and silver. I had no silver necklaces, so just had to mix between earrings and rings.
Fashion Rules Broken: Avoid Mixing Gold and Silver
Photography Rules Broken: Have a depth of field to show the entire subject? Keeping my rings in focus as well as my necklances.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
1117
photos
75
followers
80
following
292% complete
View this month »
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th January 2024 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
break the rules
,
capture52
,
capture52week2
,
kuva-selfie
,
fiveplustwo-oopsididitagain
,
52wc-2024-w2
,
fashion rules
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close