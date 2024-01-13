Previous
Next
Silver and Gold by kuva
Photo 1068

Silver and Gold

Finishing up my week of rule breaking selfies with a jewelry rule - mixing gold and silver. I had no silver necklaces, so just had to mix between earrings and rings.

Fashion Rules Broken: Avoid Mixing Gold and Silver
Photography Rules Broken: Have a depth of field to show the entire subject? Keeping my rings in focus as well as my necklances.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise