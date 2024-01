Brown and Black

In honor of the brown grass reappearing as the snow melts in today's rain, I'm mixing browns and blacks (including a brown handbag with black shoes. *gasp!). An outfit much better suited to the weather though. 😉



Fashion Rules Broken: Match Your Handbag with Your Shoes, Avoid Mixing Brown and Black

Photography Rules Broken: Distracting Background?, Horizon Line not at the third mark?