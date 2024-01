The week of rule breaking selfies continues for the Capture52 week 2 theme of Break the Rules and the @fiveplustwo selfie theme of "Oops I did it Again".For today... the classic faux pas of socks with sandals. Though, breaking news - it might be okay now: https://www.instyle.com/how-to-wear-socks-with-sandals-7498674 For photography rules, I've seen the advice when taking portraits to frame subjects in such a way that appendages aren't cut off (i.e. don't have most of the arm framed, but the fingers cut off, ect). Maybe bending the rule to only show those cut off fingers... 😉Fashion Rules Broken: Socks + SandalsPhotography Rules Broken: Cutting off Appendages in Portrait Photography.