Don't Wear White After Labor Day

For the Capture52 week 2 theme of Break the Rules, I've decided to break some fashion rules (along with some photography rules perhaps). Lovely timing with the @fiveplustwo selfie theme of "Oops I did it Again"... I'm always breaking fashion rules. Oops!
@pamalama and I did a little photo shoot at a nearby state forest taking advantage of all this freshly fallen snow. Lots of help from Pam in taking this shot! :)
Fashion Rules Broken: Don't Wear White between Labor Day and Memorial Day
Photography Rules Broken: Don't Center your Subject
What other rules did I break? :-D Follow along for a week of rule breaking selfies with me.