Previous
Don't Wear White After Labor Day by kuva
Photo 1063

Don't Wear White After Labor Day

For the Capture52 week 2 theme of Break the Rules, I've decided to break some fashion rules (along with some photography rules perhaps). Lovely timing with the @fiveplustwo selfie theme of "Oops I did it Again"... I'm always breaking fashion rules. Oops!

@pamalama and I did a little photo shoot at a nearby state forest taking advantage of all this freshly fallen snow. Lots of help from Pam in taking this shot! :)

Fashion Rules Broken: Don't Wear White between Labor Day and Memorial Day
Photography Rules Broken: Don't Center your Subject

What other rules did I break? :-D Follow along for a week of rule breaking selfies with me.

Capture 52 Week 2 discussion: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48800/52-week-challenge,-week-2-break-the-rules
Fiveplustwo Oops I Did it Again discussion:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48803/5-+2-for-the-love-of-selfies-oops,-i-did-it-again!
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
it's a brilliant photo Megan , fabulous location , great dress , great photo , I cannot see any broken rules !!! Keep warm !
January 8th, 2024  
Megan ace
@phil_howcroft Ha! Oh no, Phil, if you can't see any broken rules, I'll have to try harder to break rules better the rest of the week. 😉 (Thank you! It was a fun morning and totally perfect lighting conditions for photos. It was cold though!).
January 8th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@kuva 😁👍
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise