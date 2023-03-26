Previous
Duplicates by kuva
Photo 1008

Duplicates

A stack of the same stamp all tied up in string.

Thank you everyone for following along with my stamp rainbow week! My grandfather, the stamp collector, enjoyed his 97th birthday celebrations this week; including gifts of some stamps that were missing from his collection.
