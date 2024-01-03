Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1057
Non-Snowy Stroll
Becky and I are hoping for some snow soon! For now she's the only white in the field of brown.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
1104
photos
75
followers
80
following
289% complete
View this month »
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd January 2024 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
new year
,
new beginning
,
capture52
,
capture52week1
,
52wc-2024-w1
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close