Photo 1061
The Snow Hits
A big snow storm hit us today, and continues through the night into tomorrow. Becky may get lost in the sea of white now! 😉
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
6th January 2024 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
beginning
,
year
,
capture52
,
capture52week1
,
52wc-2024-w1
