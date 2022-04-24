Sign up
Photo 1206
Bouncing Light Beams
Day 3 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (February 27th). The views from Plateau Point were incredible. If you follow the line of chromatic aberration you will see two people on the edge of the rocks enjoying the views.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
2
2
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1478
photos
160
followers
151
following
Tags
sunset
bokeh
arizona
grand canyon
guides
grand canyon national park
light beams
sunstar
grand canyon backpacking trip
plateau point
Kerry McCarthy
Wonderful! The people give great scale to the image.
April 24th, 2022
Casablanca
What a glorious shot
April 24th, 2022
