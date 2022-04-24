Previous
Bouncing Light Beams by kvphoto
Bouncing Light Beams

Day 3 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (February 27th). The views from Plateau Point were incredible. If you follow the line of chromatic aberration you will see two people on the edge of the rocks enjoying the views.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful! The people give great scale to the image.
April 24th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
What a glorious shot
April 24th, 2022  
