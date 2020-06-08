Previous
Saratoga Beach by kwind
Photo 2891

Saratoga Beach

One of the places I rode my bike to yesterday!
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Harry J Benson ace
great sky and view
June 9th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Just look at that beautiful, spacious sky!
June 9th, 2020  
Taffy ace
What an amazing place to be able to reach via bike! Beautiful scene.
June 9th, 2020  
Batya
great view, goes on forever
June 9th, 2020  
