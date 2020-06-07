Previous
Wild Flowers by kwind
Wild Flowers

I broke my record today - did 61.46km on my bike! Spotted these at one of my rest stops.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Milanie ace
That's quite a ride you took! I imagine a field of these looked beautiful as you looked about.
June 8th, 2020  
Julie Ryan
Beautiful! Wow sounds like a nice ride!
June 8th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
WOW! That looks like digitalis. Beautiful capture! FAV! May I please pin it?
June 8th, 2020  
KWind ace
@marlboromaam Sure, go ahead!
June 8th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@kwind Pinned and thank you!
June 8th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
You covered a lot of ground in one day! Pretty wildflowers.
June 8th, 2020  
