Photo 2892
Daisy
I went to the mailbox and passed some daisies. I picked a few and brought them home for a little photo shoot.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3326
photos
446
followers
207
following
792% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
9th June 2020 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karly
ace
Yum! Love this!!
June 10th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Very beautiful!
June 10th, 2020
Harry J Benson
ace
nice angle and closeup
June 10th, 2020
