Daisy by kwind
Photo 2892

Daisy

I went to the mailbox and passed some daisies. I picked a few and brought them home for a little photo shoot.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Karly ace
Yum! Love this!!
June 10th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Very beautiful!
June 10th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
nice angle and closeup
June 10th, 2020  
