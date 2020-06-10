Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2893
Early Birthday
It's my birthday tomorrow but we celebrated tonight. My daughter baked and decorated this amazing cake for me. It was delicious!
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
3
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3327
photos
446
followers
207
following
792% complete
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
10th June 2020 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
J A Byrdlip
ace
Happy Birthday
https://youtu.be/Cs5vUfddkT8
June 11th, 2020
Leslie
ace
Happy Birthday Eve
June 11th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Love that Happy Birthday Eve - a beautiful cake to celebrate the special day
June 11th, 2020
https://youtu.be/Cs5vUfddkT8