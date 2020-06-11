Sign up
Photo 2894
Road to Tofino
The road to the quaint beach town of Tofino,on the west side of Vancouver Island is crazy in spots. Here’s one of them.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
11th June 2020 11:27am
Jennie B.
ace
Gorgeous view although looks quite close to the edge! Fav
June 12th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Fantastic composition! FAV! Tofino is such a wonderful place in all kinds of weather but it looks like you had a good day to travel.
June 12th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, what a view. Beautiful.
June 12th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Incredible reflections!
June 12th, 2020
