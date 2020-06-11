Previous
Road to Tofino by kwind
Photo 2894

Road to Tofino

The road to the quaint beach town of Tofino,on the west side of Vancouver Island is crazy in spots. Here’s one of them.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Jennie B. ace
Gorgeous view although looks quite close to the edge! Fav
June 12th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Fantastic composition! FAV! Tofino is such a wonderful place in all kinds of weather but it looks like you had a good day to travel.
June 12th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, what a view. Beautiful.
June 12th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Incredible reflections!
June 12th, 2020  
