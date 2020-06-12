Kennedy Lake Flipped

I'm messing with your minds here... this is Kennedy Lake on your way to Tofino on the West Coast of Vancouver Island, flipped. We stayed over last night for my birthday. I took it out of a moving vehicle just after the photo I shared yesterday.
Many commented on the road shot I took yesterday. The road is insane! This section is narrow and windy and always having landslides. They have been working on it for YEARS. I found this video - it's 6 months old - but it shows what the road is like if you're interested. There's a short ad in the beginning and then it plays. I swear it's not much better today. https://www.cheknews.ca/update-highway-4-to-open-to-essential-traffic-only-640020/
I've been bad at commenting but promise I will catch up tomorrow.