Kennedy Lake Flipped by kwind
Photo 2895

Kennedy Lake Flipped

I'm messing with your minds here... this is Kennedy Lake on your way to Tofino on the West Coast of Vancouver Island, flipped. We stayed over last night for my birthday. I took it out of a moving vehicle just after the photo I shared yesterday.

Many commented on the road shot I took yesterday. The road is insane! This section is narrow and windy and always having landslides. They have been working on it for YEARS. I found this video - it's 6 months old - but it shows what the road is like if you're interested. There's a short ad in the beginning and then it plays. I swear it's not much better today. https://www.cheknews.ca/update-highway-4-to-open-to-essential-traffic-only-640020/

I've been bad at commenting but promise I will catch up tomorrow.
Graeme Stevens ace
but...but...how does the water stay in?? ;))
June 13th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Cool!
June 13th, 2020  
