Previous
Next
Ice Cream by kwind
Photo 2988

Ice Cream

Hubby, daughter and I went for ice cream this afternoon. They use hearts to create social distance spacing.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
818% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
A sign of the times, but an upbeat one.
September 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise