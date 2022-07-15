Previous
Hallstatt from Above by kwind
Photo 3655

Hallstatt from Above

We took a short funicular ride up a steep hill to this incredible viewpoint where we could see the entire village of Hallstatt.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
July 15th, 2022  
Sporen Maken
Crazy effect
July 15th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Looks like a tiny planet edit!
July 15th, 2022  
Fisher Family
An amazing pov, super reflections!

Ian
July 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw ! such a view ! Loved that pretty little village and its bone house !
July 15th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
A super POV! Love the composition.
July 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and great pov.
July 15th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful capture!
July 15th, 2022  
