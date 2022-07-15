Sign up
Photo 3655
Hallstatt from Above
We took a short funicular ride up a steep hill to this incredible viewpoint where we could see the entire village of Hallstatt.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
8
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
13th June 2022 11:14pm
Exif
View Info
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
July 15th, 2022
Sporen Maken
Crazy effect
July 15th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Looks like a tiny planet edit!
July 15th, 2022
Fisher Family
An amazing pov, super reflections!
Ian
July 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw ! such a view ! Loved that pretty little village and its bone house !
July 15th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
A super POV! Love the composition.
July 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and great pov.
July 15th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful capture!
July 15th, 2022
Ian