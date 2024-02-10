Sign up
Previous
Photo 4209
Month of Hearts #10
I found these tiny wooden stamps at a flea market in Amsterdam. They were only 2 euros each. I wish I'd bought more!
10th February 2024
6
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4643
photos
349
followers
148
following
1153% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
5th February 2024 10:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Renee Salamon
ace
They are very cute - I’m always saying that when I come home from lovely places we have visited
February 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I thought they were chocolate goodies
February 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
How beautiful they are, they almost look like cookies :-)
February 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
February 10th, 2024
Fisher Family
Lovely cute stamps!
Ian
February 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Cute and pretty!
February 10th, 2024
Ian