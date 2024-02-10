Previous
Month of Hearts #10 by kwind
Photo 4209

Month of Hearts #10

I found these tiny wooden stamps at a flea market in Amsterdam. They were only 2 euros each. I wish I'd bought more!
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Renee Salamon ace
They are very cute - I’m always saying that when I come home from lovely places we have visited
February 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I thought they were chocolate goodies
February 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
How beautiful they are, they almost look like cookies :-)
February 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
February 10th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Lovely cute stamps!

Ian
February 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Cute and pretty!
February 10th, 2024  
