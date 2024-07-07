Sign up
Previous
Photo 4350
Swallows
We couldn’t get over all the swallows in Siena’s main square.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th June 2024 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
