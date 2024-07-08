Previous
Tree Rings by kwind
Tree Rings

I'm done with my trip photos and thought I'd share a photo of the cross section of the tree that fell on our property last week.
http://365project.org/kwind/365/2024-06-27
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer!
Suzanne ace
Wow! What species of tree?
July 9th, 2024  
KWind ace
@ankers70 I think it's some kind of cedar tree.
July 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful tones and grain.
July 9th, 2024  
Faye Turner
How cool
July 9th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful. Reminds me of the cypress trees here in Florida that they used to make tables from.
July 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
@kwind Certainly looks like cedar! Is it aromatic?
July 9th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Well worth a photo! Almost a flower look!
July 9th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Fave. It does look like a red cedar.
I certainly enjoyed your trip pictures.
July 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Always sad to see a tree come down, but these patterns are beautiful.
July 9th, 2024  
