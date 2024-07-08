Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4351
Tree Rings
I'm done with my trip photos and thought I'd share a photo of the cross section of the tree that fell on our property last week.
http://365project.org/kwind/365/2024-06-27
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
9
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4785
photos
330
followers
141
following
1192% complete
View this month »
4344
4345
4346
4347
4348
4349
4350
4351
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th June 2024 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Wow! What species of tree?
July 9th, 2024
KWind
ace
@ankers70
I think it's some kind of cedar tree.
July 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful tones and grain.
July 9th, 2024
Faye Turner
How cool
July 9th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful. Reminds me of the cypress trees here in Florida that they used to make tables from.
July 9th, 2024
Barb
ace
@kwind
Certainly looks like cedar! Is it aromatic?
July 9th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Well worth a photo! Almost a flower look!
July 9th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Fave. It does look like a red cedar.
I certainly enjoyed your trip pictures.
July 9th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Always sad to see a tree come down, but these patterns are beautiful.
July 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I certainly enjoyed your trip pictures.