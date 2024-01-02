Sign up
Photo 3542
GridArt_20240102_214621645
64 Million Artists January Challenge: Day 2 - From my window. A collage of photos taken from my plane window on my way home from Lanzarote.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4020
photos
54
followers
164
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
year 13 - day 2
,
64-jan2024-w1
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting inflight collage Laura.
January 2nd, 2024
