199 / 365
GridArt_20240626_110230146
64 Million Artists Weekly Challenge - Week 21: Kindness. Collage of a found poem and an acrostic poem.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
0
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4286
photos
52
followers
154
following
54% complete
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
218
3721
219
3722
3723
3724
3725
200
Views
1
Album
Odds and Ends
