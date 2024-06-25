Previous
GridArt_20240626_110230146 by la_photographic
199 / 365

GridArt_20240626_110230146

64 Million Artists Weekly Challenge - Week 21: Kindness. Collage of a found poem and an acrostic poem.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Laura

