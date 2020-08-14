Le balcon de Canigou

We did this walk yesterday in the Canigou massif. It's only 12 km but climbs 800m and I wanted to test an altimeter. The climbing is in the first third and this photo was taken at about 1700m, after 700m of climb. The walk will take us around this valley and down on the other side.



The altimeter wasn't great, it was 30m out by this point. There was a storm moving in and the atmospheric pressure would have been falling, so it should have been over-reading if anything. Later in the evening I found out that my iPhone has an altimeter and I could have used that with a free app instead.



This walk was partly preparation for a long distance hike I am planning in October, the Sentier Cathare. I also discovered in the evening that the UK has imposed quarantine requirements on people returning from France. Since my walking companion was coming from Oxford, this may pose a problem. Still, the Sentier Cathare has been there for 800 years, it will still be there next year, or the year after, or whenever the World returns to normal.