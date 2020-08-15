I think they specialise in garlic !

Even Céret, a French town of 8,000 souls, would need more than a few days to be able to eat this much garlic. At least there's enough here to keep the vampires away.



My wife sent me to Céret market to buy some things, and I took the camera along to do some 'street' photography. This was my first shot. I had accidentally hit the HDR button, and since the camera is programmed to take 7 bracketed shots for HDR, the sound of the shutter firing was like a machine gun. I nearly jumped out of my skin. So much for my surreptitious 'street' photographer style. I was so unnerved by this, and the crowds of masked tourists, that I gave up, and so this was also my last shot of the day.



I decided to process the image in HDR, though it wasn't necessary. This was done with HDR Efex Pro, part of the NIK Collection.