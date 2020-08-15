Previous
Next
I think they specialise in garlic ! by laroque
Photo 1092

I think they specialise in garlic !

Even Céret, a French town of 8,000 souls, would need more than a few days to be able to eat this much garlic. At least there's enough here to keep the vampires away.

My wife sent me to Céret market to buy some things, and I took the camera along to do some 'street' photography. This was my first shot. I had accidentally hit the HDR button, and since the camera is programmed to take 7 bracketed shots for HDR, the sound of the shutter firing was like a machine gun. I nearly jumped out of my skin. So much for my surreptitious 'street' photographer style. I was so unnerved by this, and the crowds of masked tourists, that I gave up, and so this was also my last shot of the day.

I decided to process the image in HDR, though it wasn't necessary. This was done with HDR Efex Pro, part of the NIK Collection.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Interesting market scene and I laughed at your narrative!
August 15th, 2020  
Carole G ace
This made me laugh, I can just picture it. I would have had the same reaction. Good to see people wearing their masks.
August 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise