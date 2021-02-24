Virtual flowers

Daughter hits the big Four-Oh tomorrow. She's in Norway and during the school holidays will be up in the mountains, out of reach of floral deliveries. So Mrs L asked me to take a picture on her iPhone to send, of the pink flowering tree and the blue sky. My idea to include the flower of the Chaemomeles japonica.



That's my superpower - I remember the Latin names of garden plants and shrubs. The kryptonite to my superpower is that often I can't remember the common names. In this case I remembered that the fruit is 'quince' in English, and then I went to an online dictionary to find the French translation, which is 'coing'. I also found with the dictionary that there is a prononciation tab, and that you can also select the accent you want the word pronounced in. Try it, it's quite amusing - click on the Listen tab, choose the accent from the dropdown menu.



https://www.wordreference.com/enfr/quince



I think the Irish and Australian are pretty good, UK-Yorkshire is rubbish and the strangest one to my ear is US-Southern.