Searching for the source of Life

At Mas Bordes, up in the hillls, they've been drilling for water. They have been trying to sell the property but their water source is unreliable, frequently dry in summer. They've drilled five bore holes in three locations, all dry, one going down to 125 meters. This week after the sixth failure they brought an old diviner in. He walked around with his 'baguettes' and they moved the drilling rig two meters to where he said they would find a source, at 25 meters depth. So there they drilled, and at 26 meters they struck, a source of about 2000 litres/hour. The owners paid the diviner, an old man, two bottles of wine, for increasing the selling price of their property by a considerable amount.