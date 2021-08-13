Sign up
Photo 1175
Scenes from the zoo - a beady-eyed tree hugger
And if that isn't the correct scientific name, it should have been !
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
2
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10
Taken
10th August 2021 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reptile
,
zoo
,
sigean
,
réserve africaine
Mickey Anderson
ace
Yep, they just have that look!!
August 13th, 2021
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Love him, and the shades of green
August 13th, 2021
