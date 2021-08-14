Crazy Buffalo

The national service in France for reporting the traffic situation is called "Bison Futé", which translates as "Crazy Buffalo", a reference to the annual migration of holidaymakers from the North to the South and back again. Saturday was predicted to be red or black alert (very and extremely difficult) across all the autoroutes on the Mediterranean coast. This was also the first weekend when there would be more people returning North than arriving. So it was a bit unfortunate that I had to drive my daughter to Montpellier airport. We left home at 7h30 and had no problems, the trip taking the usual 2 hours. This was on the way back, but at least we only rarely ground to a complete halt, otherwise I would have managed a better photo !