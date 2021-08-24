Sign up
Photo 1184
Adieu, Charlie !
You have to be pretty cool to get your death announced on the front page of Libération. Nice pun too, 'ne bat plus' means 'no longer beats' but also 'no longer drums'.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
1
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
Tags
rolling stones
,
charlie watts
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's a sad day when a great rocker dies. There's no up and coming decent rockers to take their place. Just my opinion. =)
August 25th, 2021
