Adieu, Charlie !

You have to be pretty cool to get your death announced on the front page of Libération. Nice pun too, 'ne bat plus' means 'no longer beats' but also 'no longer drums'.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's a sad day when a great rocker dies. There's no up and coming decent rockers to take their place. Just my opinion. =)
August 25th, 2021  
