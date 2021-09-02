Previous
Crazy Comedy Commies by laroque
Eight months until Président Emmanuel Macron faces re-election, but no reason not to start your electioneering soonest. Especially when what you're offering is as mad as this. Their name roughly translates as "The French Communist Comeback" and their key policy is Frexit, in other words Brexit à la française ! And since Brexit isn't going too well, they've decided to spice it up with, guess what (the hammer & sickle is a clue), a bit of Soviet-style communism, because that was such a glittering success also ! What's not to like ?

I doubt that Emmanuel will be having sleepless nights over this lot.
2nd September 2021

Tim L

ace
@laroque
