Photo 1194
Baillestavy
A village in the Pyrenees, formerly an iron mining center. The tower belongs to the 'new' church of St.André, 'new' hereabouts meaning it was built in the 17th Century.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
0
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1194
photos
94
followers
48
following
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
Views
4
365
E-M10
4th September 2021 2:08pm
Tags
baillestavy
