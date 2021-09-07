Previous
Next
Baillestavy by laroque
Photo 1194

Baillestavy

A village in the Pyrenees, formerly an iron mining center. The tower belongs to the 'new' church of St.André, 'new' hereabouts meaning it was built in the 17th Century.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise