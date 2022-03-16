Sign up
Photo 1252
Just because ...
... I haven't posted a photo of Jasper for a while.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
1
2
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1252
photos
89
followers
55
following
8
1
2
365
E-M10
16th March 2022 1:54pm
spaniel
jasper
springer
springer spaniel
laroque
la roca
Mags
ace
Aww! He's so handsome and what a lovely setting.
March 16th, 2022
