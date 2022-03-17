Impossible isn't French !

Yeh, right...

... try getting a restaurant to give you a table for lunch after 1.59pm

... try finding a tabac, pharmacy, post office or any small shop open between 12 and 2 pm

... try getting a plumber or electrician out on a Sunday

... and so on.



This is the year of the 'présidentielles' and there are 12 candidates to replace Macron, including Macron. They will go to the 1st vote on the 10th april and the top two will then face off in the 2nd round on the 24th. I thought I would try to do some documentary photography over the next five weeks.



This guy Zemmour is one of three far right candidates, a TV presenter, convicted more then once for inciting racial hatred, a nasty piece of work. An authoritarion, early in the campaign he proclaimed himself to want to be 'a French Poutine'. Oops, not such a smart move. At 13% in the opinion polls then, he had an outside chance of making the second round, but is now out of the picture.