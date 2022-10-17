Le canal du Midi à Castelnaudary

On my brief tour into the Languedoc I had one overnight stay, by the canal at Castelnaudary. This is a rather rundown town between Carcassonne and Toulouse, all three places rivals in producing a dish called cassoulet, a stew of white kidney beans with, variously, confit of duck or goose, ham, sausage and pork. One town might include chicken, heresy to the other two places. In the evening I ate cassoulet at a restaurant called La Belle Epoque and found that they had used confit de canard, Toulouse sausage and strips of belly pork. That's pretty much how I make it myself, though the confit is from a can and I prefer thinner chipolata sausages.



Apart from two nights in Montpellier for my naturalization interview, this one night constitutes my vacation for 2022. It's not been an easy year.