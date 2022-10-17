Previous
Next
Le canal du Midi à Castelnaudary by laroque
Photo 1304

Le canal du Midi à Castelnaudary

On my brief tour into the Languedoc I had one overnight stay, by the canal at Castelnaudary. This is a rather rundown town between Carcassonne and Toulouse, all three places rivals in producing a dish called cassoulet, a stew of white kidney beans with, variously, confit of duck or goose, ham, sausage and pork. One town might include chicken, heresy to the other two places. In the evening I ate cassoulet at a restaurant called La Belle Epoque and found that they had used confit de canard, Toulouse sausage and strips of belly pork. That's pretty much how I make it myself, though the confit is from a can and I prefer thinner chipolata sausages.

Apart from two nights in Montpellier for my naturalization interview, this one night constitutes my vacation for 2022. It's not been an easy year.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
357% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
October 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise