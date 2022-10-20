The river Aude at Quillan

I decided to return home by the scenic route, which also happens to be the shortest, because there is a strike in France (surprise !) and I wasn't sure I could find gasoline for the car.



I've traveled this road only once before, in the opposite direction. The road follows the river and the part between Quillan and Axat passes through a gorge, which is quite dramatic and with incredible scenery.



I did in fact find a service station that still had gas, and without any queue of cars. Found out why when I saw the price, 2,33€/L ! That's 9 US$/gallon ! This past year we have mostly been paying between 1,6 and 1,7 €/L.