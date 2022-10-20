Previous
Next
The river Aude at Quillan by laroque
Photo 1307

The river Aude at Quillan

I decided to return home by the scenic route, which also happens to be the shortest, because there is a strike in France (surprise !) and I wasn't sure I could find gasoline for the car.

I've traveled this road only once before, in the opposite direction. The road follows the river and the part between Quillan and Axat passes through a gorge, which is quite dramatic and with incredible scenery.

I did in fact find a service station that still had gas, and without any queue of cars. Found out why when I saw the price, 2,33€/L ! That's 9 US$/gallon ! This past year we have mostly been paying between 1,6 and 1,7 €/L.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise