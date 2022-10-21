Previous
Tasty treat by laroque
Photo 1308

Tasty treat

My hiking companion on Wednesday had brought along a quinoa salad. The healthier meal for sure, but I couldn't help but notice the envious glances towards my red hot kamikaze noodle pot.
Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Mags ace
LOL! "Envious glances..." Looks like a hand tool for cooking in the wild. =)
October 21st, 2022  
