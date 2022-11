The sun goes down at Argelès-sur-mer

The first day it really felt like autumn today, cloudy, some rain, some wind, but still wearing only a T-shirt outside and the wind was warm, from the South. Thinking about turning the radiators on, though we are being encouraged to save energy. The little weather icon in the bottom right of my Windows screen says, unbelievably, 'neige' ( which means 'snow'). Think Microsoft should review their weather forecasting contract.