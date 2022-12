L'arbre blanc, Montpellier

Montpellier is France's seventh largest city, and the fastest growing. It is divided into quartiers (districts) and new quartiers are being added frequently. And each new quartier has a theme, ecological for example, and a signature building, often awarded to an architect after a competition. This is L'arbre blanc, the white tree, a Franco-Japanese collaboration. It is mostly apartments but with an art gallery and a restaurant/bar on the top floor.