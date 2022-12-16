Previous
Next
Christmas shopping ? by laroque
Photo 1355

Christmas shopping ?

Obelix and a smurf were an alien presence in this Tintin shop window.

Was very tempted by the shark submarine with Tintin and Snowy inside.

Useless factoid of the day: In French books Snowy is called Milou. Captain Haddock is still called Captain Haddock, though I suppose it is pronounced 'Addock'.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
371% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise