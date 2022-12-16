Sign up
Photo 1355
Christmas shopping ?
Obelix and a smurf were an alien presence in this Tintin shop window.
Was very tempted by the shark submarine with Tintin and Snowy inside.
Useless factoid of the day: In French books Snowy is called Milou. Captain Haddock is still called Captain Haddock, though I suppose it is pronounced 'Addock'.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
0
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1355
photos
92
followers
49
following
371% complete
View this month »
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
13th December 2022 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tintin
