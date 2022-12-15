Previous
Sète la nuit by laroque
Sète la nuit

If there's a big soccer or rugby match on in Montpellier, then hotels can get expensive, and then Sète is a useful alternative, only 15 minutes by regular trains.

This is the Canal Royal. I think the boats in the foreground, with a platform added, are used in water jousting tournaments in the summer.

Mags ace
Beautiful night capture. The lights and reflections are charming.
December 15th, 2022  
