Photo 1354
Sète la nuit
If there's a big soccer or rugby match on in Montpellier, then hotels can get expensive, and then Sète is a useful alternative, only 15 minutes by regular trains.
This is the Canal Royal. I think the boats in the foreground, with a platform added, are used in water jousting tournaments in the summer.
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x13r4yo
15th December 2022
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
ste
sète
cette
Mags
ace
Beautiful night capture. The lights and reflections are charming.
December 15th, 2022
