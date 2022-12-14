At Yurimi, for lunch in Montpellier

When I go to the big city (to collect a language diploma at the university), I do things I can't do at home, and for eating that means going to Indian and Japanese restaurants. My gold standard for Japanese restaurants is that they serve shabu shabu, a dish I first met when I was working in Tokyo and have only subsequently enjoyed in Barcelona. Yurimi was fine though, but certainly adapted to students. They only offered a 16,50€ all-you-can eat menu, with drinks extra. You choose dishes from a menu on your table, tick the ones you want on an order form, then leave this at the counter. To deter people from ordering too much there's a 2€ charge for any dishes not eaten. When your order is brought to your table they take the drinks order. I was too polite, I should have ordered more !