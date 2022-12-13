Previous
Coming and Going by laroque
Photo 1352

Coming and Going

Trams in Montpellier, hand-held phone shot in twilight, as if you couldn't tell !
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Mags ace
What delightful trams! They're so cheerfully colored.
December 14th, 2022  
