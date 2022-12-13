Sign up
Photo 1352
Coming and Going
Trams in Montpellier, hand-held phone shot in twilight, as if you couldn't tell !
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
1
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1353
photos
91
followers
48
following
370% complete
View this month »
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
13th December 2022 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tramway
,
trams
,
montpellier
Mags
ace
What delightful trams! They're so cheerfully colored.
December 14th, 2022
