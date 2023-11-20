Sign up
Photo 1403
Copping a feel on the Costa Blanca
I didn't intervene, it seemed to be consensual.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
altea
costa blanca
Dave
ace
Nice balance of light and dark. I always seem to struggle with that.
November 20th, 2023
Pat
You made me giggle!
What a great shot of the statues and fab scenery beyond.
November 20th, 2023
