Previous
Copping a feel on the Costa Blanca by laroque
Photo 1403

Copping a feel on the Costa Blanca

I didn't intervene, it seemed to be consensual.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice balance of light and dark. I always seem to struggle with that.
November 20th, 2023  
Pat
You made me giggle!
What a great shot of the statues and fab scenery beyond.
November 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise