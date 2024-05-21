Previous
Another Zenith seen at the vide-greniers by laroque
Photo 1472

Another Zenith seen at the vide-greniers

Older than the TTL, with the lightmeter above the lens mounting.

Are there people out there who would buy this ? My Zenith was in better condition when I threw it out.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Make a great B&amp;W
May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise