Zenith TTL

Almost my first, and last, analog camera. This was the top-of-the-range with through-the-lens metering. Mine was the Zenith EM, a manual camera with a lightmeter mounted above the lens. Like this one it had the Olympic rings to commemorate the Moscow Olympiad of 1980. I think mine was a present given when I went to college. The lighmeter wasn't very accurate, so my university years were badly exposed, both literally and metaphorically. It was also too heavy to lug around, and was eventually abandoned in favor of single-use cardboard cameras from Kodak and Fujifilm. I used those until my first digital camera in about 2002.



Before the Zenith I used a Diana camera, although whether it was mine or the family's I can't remember. Amazingly, Diana cameras are still around.



Saw this one yesterday at the vide-greniers.