The Slaughterhouses

A strange name, you might think, for a restaurant specializing in French beef, if you did not know the history of the Beaux-Arts district in Montpellier. Until the 1950's it was an area of livestock auctions and slaughterhouses. The last of these closed in the 1980's and today it is mostly residential.



This restaurant is just across the road from the market I showed two days ago. If I do move here in a few years' time, could I see myself as a regular diner here ? Yes I can !