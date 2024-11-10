The Catalan radish

The photo I uploaded on Friday was taken whilst walking to the village market. My intention was to buy the ingredients to make sauerkraut. I thought some red carrots might be interesting; but was told these are Catalan radishes. Never heard of them before, but a look at the leaves should have told me they were not carrots. Bought them anyway, had some of them sliced thinly and roasted with other veggies in the oven.



The scale here was bought secondhand and broken. It started me sporadically acquiring other kitchen items from the Sixties and Seventies, something I intend to make into a photo project soon.