Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1510
The Return of the Jasper
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1510
photos
76
followers
41
following
413% complete
View this month »
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
8th November 2024 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spaniel
,
jasper
,
springer
,
springer spaniel
,
laroque
,
jardins de la florentine
Mags
ace
Aww! Looking very happy and spry in a lovely setting.
November 8th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
Gosh, darn, this is a gorgeous picture
November 8th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fav!
November 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close